Grapevine Mills Mall is becoming a luxury brand destination with its newest addition

Kate Spade New York is moving into Texas.

Specifically, Grapevine Mills Mall.

The Kate Spade brand has been known for high-end handbags and other accessories, though the brand is moving into accessories and jewelry. The Kate Spade store will be near the Michael Kors store.

Since its renovation, Grapevine Mills has attracted a handful of luxury brand names, including Michael Kors, Coach and Vera Bradley. This announcement is the latest in its bid to become a high end shopping destination.

“We pride ourselves on offering the most sought-after, trend-setting brands our guests and shoppers love,” said the mall’s Marketing Director Trudy Cresswell in a statement.