Northeast Tarrant
A popular floating water park is back on Grapevine Lake
A floating water park with trampolines, monkey bars and balance beams is returning to Grapevine Lake Saturday for its second year of fun.
The summer party kicks off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Meadowmere Park (3000 Meadowmere Lane), and there are different specials during the week leading up to the park’s grand opening on July 27.
All visitors are required to attend a 15-minute safety course, wear park-issued life jackets and sign a waiver, according to the company’s web site.
The 25,000-square-foot park has slides, an obstacle course and a trampoline.
The family-friendly Altitude H2O, touted as the largest aqua park in Texas, made its debut last year, and 22,000 visitors came for the summer fun which was more than Grapevine expected, said Amanda Rodriguez, marketing manager for the city’s parks and recreation department.
“It was so successful that we continued the partnership,” Rodriguez said.
Last year, Grapevine did a survey of young people who wanted a water park in the city which led to the idea of having a floating water park.
