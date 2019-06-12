‘He never grabbed the child’: Man with autism attacked at Hurst McDonald’s, police say

Assault at McDonalds May 26, 2019 Hurst, Texas police asked for help to identify the man walking out with two children. The suspect is accused of attacking an autistic man at McDonald's. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurst, Texas police asked for help to identify the man walking out with two children. The suspect is accused of attacking an autistic man at McDonald's.

Hurst police asked for help on Wednesday to identify a man who assaulted a man with autism who had been talking to a child at a McDonald’s.

Colin Newman, 22, of Hurst suffered two facial fractures and a broken right ankle in the assault, said his mother, Kristy Newman of Hurst, in a Wednesday telephone interview.

“He cannot put weight on his right ankle for 10 weeks,” his mother said.

On Wednesday, Hurst police released surveillance video of the suspect and two children who authorities believe are his kids. Detectives hope someone will recognize the man and contact authorities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He never grabbed the child. He just talked,” Kristy Newman said. “They talked about the Happy Meal toys. Kids are just drawn to him because he’s very upbeat.”

The attack occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on May 26 at the McDonald’s at 1401 W. Pipeline Road in Hurst.

Colin Newman had stopped to get something to eat after his shift had ended at Cinemark Theater at Northeast Mall in Hurst.

“He was walking over to threw his cup away and a child was near there and started talking to him,” his mother said.

A man who apparently is the child’s father yelled at the child to get away from the man. At the same time, the man yelled at Colin Newman.

“Colin tried to fist bump him like everything was fine, but he wouldn’t,” Kristy Newman said.

The man took the two children out of McDonald’s, but he returned a few seconds later.

Colin Newman believed the incident had ended, his mother said.

“But that guy came back and said something like, ‘Now that the kids are gone, let’s take it outside’,” Kristy Newman said. “Colin said, ‘No’.”

At that point, the man punched Colin Newman, and knocked him out. The man then left McDonald’s.

Hurst police described the suspect as a black man, about 20 to 25 years old, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11, with a thin build.

The Newman family told Hurst police the attack has left Colin Newman “very shaken” and “scared.”

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Hurst Detective. Brian Charnock at 817-788-7174.