These North Texas school districts are making music that’s fun and successful

There’s a lot of beautiful noise coming from North Texas school districts.

The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation has announced its annual Best Communities for Music Education list, and several school districts in and around Fort Worth were included.

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district received the honor for the 13th consecutive year. Also, it was an 11th straight year for Northwest ISD.

School districts named to the list are awarded for their demonstration of outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music education and access to all students. The honor is bestowed based on a collective effort by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders.

“This recognition is a great way to celebrate the high quality and support for music education in HEB ISD,” said Mark Chandler, HEB ISD Director of Visual and Performing Arts.

Grapevine Director of Fine Arts David Zahrndt said the BCME designation “speaks to the vision our district has for providing a rich and varied fine arts experience for all students K-12, the leadership our teachers and directors show in our classrooms each day, and the unwavering support for the arts that the GCISD community displays time and time again at concerts and performances throughout the district.”

The GCISD has received this honor every year since 2013.

Other area school districts honored include Arlington, Fort Worth, Denton, Springtown, and Midlothian.

For consideration on the list, school districts must provide detailed information regarding funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support in regards to their music programs.