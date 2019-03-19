This new doggy day care in Grapevine wants to bring high quality care for your pupper

Ever since Linda Grady was young, her dream was to own a franchise business. In 2007, she realized her dream when she opened Camp Bow Wow in Coppell, and this Friday she’ll be doing it again by opening a second location in Grapevine.
Camp Bow Wow is a dog daycare and boarding facility that promises to give high quality pet care. The daycare offers supervised all-day group play, live cameras and a ratio of one human for every 25 dogs. Camp Bow Wow also offers bathing services, but does not provide grooming.
The Camp Bow Wow in Grapevine will be located at 1200 Texan Trail Suite 300, five minutes away from the DFW Airport. It will be 12,000 square feet with five indoor areas, dog pools, play equipment, climate-controlled atmosphere and 24-hour monitoring system, so people can watch their pets wherever they are.
Historically, pet boarding has been a service reserved for veterinarian offices or pet stores, but Camp Bow Wow was one of the first companies that opened the service to people outside those sectors. Now the company has locations all over the country, including 11 in north Texas.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Pricing at Camp Bow Wow is straight forward: Day care is $30 for the whole day, and boarding is $48 per night. It’s also open seven days a week, all year round, so if someone is returning from a trip on a Saturday evening, they don’t have to wait until Monday to pick up their dog.
“That’s a huge point, especially when your dog is your fur child,” Grady said.
Grady has had the Coppell location for almost 14 years, and her business has grown so much that she’s sometimes had to give referrals to other locations because she ran out of room. Now with her second location in Grapevine, she can accommodate more people.
The demand for dog day care and boarding services has gone up, she said. With people treating their pets more and more like humans, it’s been natural for them to want the best for their fur babies.
“I think wherever you put one of these, there is a need,” she said.
Grady said Camp Bow Wow’s tight-knit community is what makes it successful — the people who work at Camp Bow Wow love all the dogs that come in and out of their facilities.
“We love your dogs,” she said. “That’s what sets us apart. Our people love their jobs and their dogs.”
Comments