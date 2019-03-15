Police release sketch of 2003 suspect based on his DNA

Authorities on Friday released a sketch of a man accused in the 2003 shooting of a North Richland Hills police officer.
The drawing, released by North Richland Hills police, was developed based on DNA obtained in the case. The rendering is what the suspect might have looked like at the time of the shooting. Authorities did not provide details on the DNA from the cold case.
The suspect is accused of robbing Bank One on March 3, 2003, at 6624 Watauga Road in Watauga and then shooting officer Jeff Garner in the 7900 block of Smithfield Road in North Richland Hills.
Investigators believe he is a suspect in at least six other bank robberies between 1998 and March 2003 in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.
Anyone with information should call North Richland Hills police at 817-427-7017 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
