Woman running away from accident hit, killed on Northeast Loop 820 in Hurst

A woman was hit and killed late Wednesday as she attempted to run across Northeast Loop 820 after being involved in an accident, Hurst police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities pending notification of relatives.

Hurst police responded to the accident shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of the southbound lanes of Northeast Loop 820.

“A neighboring department was attempting to locate a vehicle to stop it for speeding,” Hurst Assistant Police Chief Billy Keadle said in a Thursday email. “After colliding with a barrier, the driver exited the vehicle and appeared to be running away when she was struck by a single vehicle.”

Witnesses told police a woman was running across the highway when she was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene..

No criminal charges are expected to be filed against the driver who struck the woman, Keadle said.

Multiple lanes of the highway were closed for hours as Hurst police investigated the fatal accident.