Northeast Tarrant

Drivers killed in wrong-way collision on Texas 183 in Irving identified

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 26, 2019 01:37 PM

A California motorist and a Bedford driver were killed early Monday in a wrong-way crash on Texas 183 in Irving.
A California motorist and a Bedford driver were killed early Monday in a wrong-way crash on Texas 183 in Irving. Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation
A California motorist and a Bedford driver were killed early Monday in a wrong-way crash on Texas 183 in Irving. Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation

A California motorist has been identified as the driver going the wrong way in a fatal wreck on Texas 183 in Irving early Monday, Irving police said.

Irving police identified the motorist as Sidney Leigh Dew, 40, of Santa Ana, Calif.

The other driver killed in the crash, which occurred in the westbound lanes of Texas 183 near Beltline Road, was identified as Tyrone Wilson, 38, of Bedford.

A passenger with Wilson was seriously injured in the wreck, which occurred about 3 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Texas 183, police said. The unidentified passenger was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas in serious condition.

Several motorists had reported a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Texas 183.

As Irving police responded, the wrong-way driver, Dew, collided with a vehicle headed in the right direction driven by Wilson, killing both drivers, Irving police said.

The cash and the events leading up to it remain under investigation, police said.

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday morning at the Bank of America located in the 1000 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

arlington

fort-worth

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  