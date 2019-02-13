Search continues for woman accused of installing skimming device on Hurst bank ATM

Hurst police continued their search Wednesday for a woman accused of installing a skimming device last week on a bank ATM.

The ATM camera captured videos and photographs of the woman and Hurst police released photos of the suspect and her vehicle in hope that someone would recognize her.

Anyone with information should call Hurst police at 817-788-7175.

Hurst police responded to a call from an employee about 12:35 p.m. on Friday at Independent Bank, 1842 Precinct Line Road, in Hurst.

An employee found what he believed was a skimming device on the bank’s outside ATM. A technician later verified that it was.

Hurst police noted that “skimmer” devices are instruments that are made or adapted to capture credit and debit card numbers as well as corresponding PIN numbers by either visual recordings of the embossed numbers, or by scanning the information strips or chips on cars. Suspects then use the information for identity theft.

The bank videos showed the suspect installed the devices was a white woman, in her late 20s or early 30s, thin build with short dark hair. Hurst police said she could have been wearing a wig.

Hurst police said the suspect was driving a blue Ford Expedition with silver trim on the lower portion of the SUV.