This city park is about to get a $70 million makeover

Look for big changes coming to the Boys Ranch Park starting this summer when work begins on a $70 million makeover.
The first step involves building new ball fields in the northeast corner of the park and demolishing the current fields after the summer season to make way for a recreation center.
The city is asking the public to fill out a survey help determine the priorities before construction begins on the center and aquatic center.
On Thursday, residents met with city officials and architects to see presentations on ideas for the center. Options included a cafe, meditation zone and fitness area for seniors. The aquatics center could have water slides, a lap pool, a children’s area and hot tubs.
Bedford’s population is expected to increase from 50,000 to 56,000 in the next 15 years, and that the senior population will increase from 33 to 40 percent.
“It has been very encouraging to see all of the input that we’ve been getting,” Mayor Jim Griffin said. “I appreciate all of that. I would love to see things move faster, but a big project like this takes time.”
