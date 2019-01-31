Starting in March, you can have your fantasy wedding at this luxury venue in Keller

Spending a ton of money on a fantasy wedding and starting your marriage thousands of dollars in the hole is a time-honored tradition, and it’s a tradition that’s going to be a whole lot easier starting this year.
Construction is finishing up on Chandon Arbors, a luxury wedding venue at 121 S. Elm St. in Keller. The owners broke ground in December 2017 and the property will be ready to host events at the end of March. Angie Blue, the general manager, said she already has weddings booked this year and next. The first event will be in April.
Getting married in the U.S. is an $81 billion industry, with the average couple spending more than $33,000. The DFW wedding market is one of the biggest in the country, and Blue said there’s always a demand for wedding venues in the area.
“There are three things certain in life: weddings, death and taxes,” she said. “There’s always a demand for anything regarding weddings, especially a luxury venue.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Chandon Arbors includes a grand ballroom, an indoor ceremony space, an outdoor ceremony space, outdoor patios and gardens. The outdoor spaces feature a waterfall and a built-in bar. And since Chandon Arbors has a policy of only hosting one wedding or event per day, Blue said, there’s an added level of luxury.
“It has the feel of an estate,” she said. “You get this whole place to yourself for your event.”
Venue rental starts at $9,000 on Friday and Sunday, $12,500 on Saturday.
Comments