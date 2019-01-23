Why the government shutdown could delay this DFW area brewpub’s opening

Work is almost finished on North Richland Hills’ first brewpub, but the owners pushed the opening to April or May because of the government shutdown.





The shutdown is delaying Brutal BeerWorks’ application from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which issues permits for new breweries and beer labels.

“We can’t really help it,” said co-owner Eric Johnson. “We try not to let things get to us. We know it will get resolved.”





Clayton Comstock, the city’s director of planning, said Brutal BeerWorks is the city’s first brewpub, and two other breweries, False Idol Brewing and Keyworth Brewing, have submitted applications.





Johnson said he and the other co-owners, Julie McIntyre, Jason Perez and Kathy Perez, said they wanted to open a brewpub for years to help bridge the brewpub gap between Dallas and Fort Worth.





The brewpub, at 8401 Boulevard 26, will be on the popular Ale Trail. Johnson said he wants to have a warm, friendly place to gather after work or to get together for a pint with friends and family.

Customers can order food delivered from area restaurants, Johnson said, and the pub will also serve non-alcoholic drinks. An area for kids will have games and coloring books.

“This is an untapped market where we are at,” Johsnon said. “People are excited to have something in North Richland Hills.”

Johnson, who lives in North Richland Hills, said he started brewing in his garage and entered competitions where his beers earned rewards.



