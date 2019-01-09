Parents, get ready: Peppa Pig is coming to North Texas

If you have a kid who’s obsessed with the “Peppa Pig” television show, you might want to mark your calendar.
The very first Peppa Pig World of Play in the United States will be opening at Grapevine Mills Mall in February in a 14,000 square-foot space dedicated to the world of Peppa Pig. There are 14 areas inside the world of play, and each is designed exactly like a place in the show: there’s Peppa Pig’s house, there’s a supermarket, there’s even muddy puddles. The attraction is designed to bring children inside Peppa’s world, so they can interact with her and her friends.
For those unaware of Peppa Pig, you’ve probably seen her — she’s the British, animated pig with a head shaped like a whistle. And despite being from England, she’s something of a celebrity for young children.
And she sometimes has her funny moments for adults.
Construction for the Peppa Pig World of Play started in July of last year. The indoor attraction is operated by Merlin Entertainments, which also operates the Legoland Discovery Center and the Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium, both of which already reside in Grapevine Mills.
In fact, that was part of the reason Merlin chose to open the first U.S. Peppa Pig World of Play in Grapevine.
“(Legoland and Sea Life) do absolutely amazing there, and we have a great relationship with the city of Grapevine,” Tyrone Carlton, the attraction manager. “We thought the first one should definitely be here in the DFW metroplex.”
The attraction is geared toward children 8 and under. The space will be available for birthdays, and it will also have a gift shop with Peppa Pig-themed merchandise. Admission will be $20 for children and $5 or $10 for adults, depending on the time of year.
