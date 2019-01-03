$300 million water park, hotel and condo complex planned for this Northeast Tarrant city

Plans are underway for a Wisconsin company to build a $300 million indoor water park and hotel complex near Grapevine Mills mall.
The project, planned for 20 acres at 3509 Grapevine Mills Blvd., would be the second-largest to be developed in the city after the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, said Bob Farley, Grapevine’s economic development director. Construction could start in the fall.
In addition to the water park, Stand Rock Hospitality of Wisconsin Dells plans to build a 490-room hotel and 100 timeshare condinimums. The Gaylord and Wolf Creek Lodge also have water parks in the city.
“The growth in Texas captures the imagination. I think that’s what got Stand Rock’s attention,” Farley said. The state has led the nation in population growth each year between 2010 and 2016, according to the U.S. Census. Dallas-Fort Worth had the biggest increase of any metro area in 2017.
Also planned for the Grapevine Mills area is a development featuring high-end apartments that will be marketed toward empty-nesters and a “co-branded” hotel with 155 rooms for a Holiday Inn and 148 for an extended-stay Staybridge Suites.
Kenneth Hambro, vice president of IntegratedReal Estate Group, told council members at their Dec. 18 meeting that the hotels and apartments will share a restaurant and an outdoor plaza. The development, planned for 2103 Anderson Gibson Road, will also have walking trails.
The apartments, called The Carter, are not age restricted, but the 275 units are geared for people 55 and older. Rents will start at $1,600 to $1,800 for a one-bedroom and $2,500 for a two-bedroom unit.
Several council members praised Hambro for incorporating the hills and wooded areas in to the development. Hambro said there would be no “clear cutting.
