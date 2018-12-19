Northeast Tarrant

Video captures Euless robber attacking woman in front of her children

By Stephen English

December 19, 2018 01:59 PM

Surveillance video from a business in Euless captured a robbery suspect attacking a woman in front of her sons, then making a rapid getaway. He and an associate have been linked to an Irving robbery.
EULESS

An unidentified woman who fell victim to a Dec. 12 parking lot robbery barely had time to get her two sons safely into her SUV before she was attacked.

The incident, captured in surveillance video, happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a business in the 500 block of N. Main Street in Euless, police said.

As the woman is about to enter her vehicle, her attention is diverted to the car parked next to her, which appears to be a white, late-model Dodge Dart, police said.

One suspect, a black male wearing a mask and hoodie, punches her in the face, knocking her to the ground, and steals her handbag, police said.

The suspect climbs into the back seat of the white car and the driver pulls out quickly, narrowly missing the woman and one of her sons, who’s gotten out of the SUV and come to her side.

Police believe the suspects may have committed a robbery in Irving later the same day, pointing guns at two women and demanding their purses.

“The MOs are the same and the vehicle descriptions match,” said Euless police spokesman Scott Peterson. “Other than that, we cannot say with confidence it is the same suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-685-1535 or 817-685-1531.

Stephen English

