North Texas teachers awarded grants in ‘one of the best days of the year’

Buses bring students to school every day of the week.

However, recently, they brought some great news to students and teachers in the Northwest Independent School District. Members of the Northwest ISD Education Foundation (NEF) boarded buses and delivered the good news to recipients throughout the district.

In all, 27 innovative teaching grants were awarded across 19 campuses totaling more than $84,000. NEF has partnerships with numerous businesses across the DFW region, making these grants possible, said NISD Executive Director of Communications Emily Conklin.

“These partnerships greatly enhance the quality of education in schools by bringing the talents and resources of our business community into the classroom,” she said.

Conklin said the foundation’s innovative teaching grants allow teachers to take a more creative approach to education, allowing them to think outside the box using resources and business representatives for original ideas for students.

“This is one of the best days of the year,” she shared. “Surprising teachers with thousands of dollars to make their dreams become a reality is a feeling like no other.

“Quality schools are essential in our community and involving businesses and community leaders in our efforts assures a valuable education for tomorrow’s leaders.”

Highlights among the grants awarded include:

▪ Adding a New Dimension to Learning ($4,000), Nance Elementary: Students will be able to use a 3D printer to plan, print, and improve upon designs and prototypes using the engineering design process, critical and creative thinking, and teamwork. Some lessons could include building structures, designing amusement park rides, or creating marketable products that address real-world problems.

▪ Leader-VISION: It’s a NEWstory ($3,689.66), Prairie View Elementary: Students will create a campus studio and produce the first student-led newscasts containing film features, leadership legacies, current events, and more. They will receive real experience as reporters, producers, videographers, anchors, and editors.

▪ RISE to Riches ($3,892.03), Steele Accelerated High School: Special education students will receive on-site job training to develop employability skills and an understanding of the trades. They will gain skills in the areas of running a small business, graphic design, shirt and notepad creations, and budgeting and money management. Grants have been awarded since 1999, when the foundation started. To date, $1.6 million has been distributed to NISD educators.