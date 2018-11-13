This North Texas mayor could be removed from office if citizens group gets its way

A citizens group upset over the mayor’s support of more apartments in Bedford has started recall proceedings against him.

On Tuesday morning, Save Bedford Texas submitted affidavits to city secretary Michael Wells, the first step in the recall process. If the group collects 1,584 signatures by the middle of December, the recall election will be in May.

Mayor Jim Griffin said he is aware that the group submitted affidavits, but said he has not seen the wording for the recall petitions.

“I am clearly disappointed. During the past seven years I think I’ve clearly demonstrated leadership to make this city better,” Griffin said.

He added that he did not have an opponent in the May election.

But the citizens who submitted the affidavits have a different take, stating that Griffin did not show effective leadership.

The affidavit states that the mayor has not been responsive to the needs of the community and did not contribute to a friendly environment and to the vitality of neighborhoods.

“Griffin’s actions as Mayor of Bedford, TX over the last seven (7) years have done just the opposite — he has ignored the will of the citizens, preferring instead to bow to the will of developers.”

Tom Burnet, who helped organize the recall effort, said residents opposed to a developer building apartments in Bedford Commons thought the proposal was put to rest when it was voted down last year. But after May, “the apartments reared their ugly head,” Burnet said.

He said the mayor’s lack of leadership goes beyond the apartment issue, citing concerns over a lack of hiring in the police and fire departments.

Griffin said he might meet with the residents who want to recall him.



