Tolling of bells planned for Sunday to honor those who served in World War I

In Southlake, bells will toll slowly 21 times Sunday morning at the city’s department of public safety headquarters in honor of veterans who served in World War I.

At St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church in Keller, residents are asked to bring a photo of a veteran Sunday morning as a way to remember those in World War I and other veterans who have served.

In Gillespie County in the Hill Country of Texas, officials are asking for all the bells in the county to be rung at 11 a.m. Sunday for the 116,516 killed and more than 200,000 Americans wounded in World War I.

The tolling of bells and other special events Sunday in Texas will be part of a nationwide remembrance for those who served in World Ward I. Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, which ended World War I.

Officials with the World War I Centennial Commission are sponsors of the nationwide bell tolling event, and they are encouraging churches, cemeteries, military bases and military organizations to participate.

The observance called Bells of Peace is to remember a war in which more than 4 million American families sent sons and daughters to fight.

“I want to immerse myself in events to fully take in the meaning of this war to our nation,” said Donna Moore of Euless, who plans to travel to Kansas City, Mo., to visit the National WWI Museum and Memorial. “My passion to learn more about this war is taking me there.”

In Southlake, the city will join officials with the Southlake Historical Society at 11 a.m. for the tolling of bells. Historical society officials are encouraging local churches to toll their bells and they will place wreaths for WWI veterans at two cemeteries, White’s Chapel and Lonesome Dove.

“The 21 tolls of bell symbolize one of our nation’s highest honors,” Southlake Fire Chief Michael Starr said on the city’s website.

Veterans who attend St. Martin-in-the-Fields on Sunday morning are asked to bring photos of themselves in uniform and place them on a table. Residents who are not veterans may also bring photos of a family member or friend who has served in the armed forces.

Officials in Gillespie County are asking residents throughout the county to ring bells in a moment of remembrance of World War I. A wreath ceremony will be at the War Memorial Monument in front of the Fredericksberg courthouse in Gillespie County.

For more information on the Bells of Peace event, contact World War I Centennial Commission.