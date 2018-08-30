A man approached a woman and assaulted her Wednesday night as she walked a Hurst trail, police said.
Northeast Tarrant

Man strolls up behind woman, assaults her as she walks along Hurst trail, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 30, 2018 03:40 PM

HURST

A woman walking along the Cottonbelt Trail was groped and assaulted Wednesday night by a young stranger who had strolled up behind her, police said.

The woman escaped the assault by pushing the suspect away.

The man who she did not know ran away on foot southbound toward Glade Road.

The assault occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Cottonbelt Trail near the 7300 block of Precinct Line Road and just north of Glade Road.

The woman was walking westbound when a man unknown to her in his late teens or early 20s approached her from behind, police said.

Once he reached her, the man groped the woman, grabbing her breast and buttocks, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black man about 5-foot-7, small frame, wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-788-7146.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

