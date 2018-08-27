Woman shot in the head after road rage dispute between two drivers, police say

A 33-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound to the head inflicted during a road rage episode between two other people Saturday afternoon, Haltom City police reported.

The victim was identified as Claudia Sanchez of Haltom City by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. She died from her injuries Sunday afternoon.

Officers found Sanchez sitting in the front passenger seat of a white Fiat in the 4600 block of Roxie Street at 4 p.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound to the head, Haltom City police said in a news release.

Sanchez was treated by Medstar personnel there and taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for further treatment, police said.

A witness told officers the shooting occurred after the driver of the car Sanchez was riding in was involved in a road rage dispute with another driver that ended in the 4500 block of Hunter Drive. The driver of the Fiat and a passenger in a silver Chevrolet SUV, identified later as 25-year-old Lyneisha Marie McCuin, got into an argument on Hunter Drive, police said.

The driver of the Fiat threw a metal object, possibly a lug nut, at McCuin, according to police.

McCuin grabbed a handgun and fired one shot into the Fiat. Sanchez was struck in the head, police said. The driver of the Fiat fled to a home about a block away in the 4600 block of Roxie Street and called the police.

McCuin was initially arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which is expected to be upgraded to a charge of manslaughter, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

