Check out what’s going up near Texas 10 and the Airport Freeway

A developer who brought upscale apartments to Fort Worth’s Samuels Avenue will soon start building urban lofts in Euless.
The city council recently approved a site plan for San Antonio-based Embrey Development to build a 285-unit complex in the Founders Parc addition, at the northwest intersection of Park Drive and West Euless Blvd.
The boundaries of the project are West Euless Boulevard on the south, Park Drive on the east and Estelle Avenue on the north.
“They (Embrey) believe that we have a good quality market,” said Mike Collins, director of planning and development in Euless.
“Our multi-family units have low vacancy rates, and our leasing rates are constant.”
Rental information on the planned lofts was not immediately available.
Other urban loft projects in Euless are in the Glade Parks and River Walk mixed-use developments that feature single family, multi-family and commercial units.
The urban loft project at Founders Parc will include six buildings with 285 units. The buildings will be three and four stories featuring balconies and sidewalks so that pedestrians can easily walk from their neighborhood to restaurants and retail in the area. There will be landscaping throughout and trees will be planted along the streets.
Founders Parc is a 57-acre planned development featuring single-family homes, apartments and commercial offices. The boundaries of Founders Parc are east of Industrial Boulevard, north of Texas 10 and south of the Airport Freeway. Along with the urban lofts, there are different types of single-family homes planned including villas, row houses and town homes.
Collins said construction is underway on model homes for the town homes and row houses which should be completed by the fall.
There is no word yet on what commercial projects are coming to Founders Parc, Collins said.
