This Southlake company trained for an active shooter. 3 days later, it was threatened

Officers from the Southlake Department of Public Safety rushed to two TD Ameritrade facilities on Tuesday after an upset customer called the company and made a comment about shooting people, police said.
It happened just three days after active shooter training was conducted at the campus.
The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at the campus at 3000 TD Ameritrade Lane and office at 1538 E. Southlake Blvd., said police spokesman Brad Uptmore.
“The subject was a customer who was upset over the company’s procedures related to a transaction he was trying to make, and he subsequently made a general comment about shooting people,” Uptmore said Thursday.
After making sure the person making the threat wasn’t at either location, police detectives worked to locate the person, found a possible subject in Fort Worth and asked Fort Worth police to assist, he said.
Fort Worth police were able to locate the unidentified person and bring him or her to John Peter Smith Hospital for evaluation, said Sgt. Christopher Britt, Fort Worth police spokesman. Crisis intervention personnel will also interview the subject, he said.
The DPS conducted active shooter training at the campus last weekend and has more planned for Saturday, but Uptmore said “there is absolutely no connection to our training and this incident.”
In a tweet, the DPS said the response Tuesday was to a “possible threat of violence” and that the investigation is ongoing.
TD Ameritrade said the active shooter drills are meant to enhance employee security.
“As an added safety precaution, TD Ameritrade’s corporate security team worked with local law enforcement earlier this week to provide enhanced security in our Southlake locations,” corporate spokewoman Becky Niiya said in a statement.
“This was a proactive, cautionary response to ensure the safety and security of our employees.”
Comments