Southlake police said an upset customer threatened a shooting at TD Ameritrade just days after the company conducted active shooter training with police.
Southlake police said an upset customer threatened a shooting at TD Ameritrade just days after the company conducted active shooter training with police. File Star-Telegram
Southlake police said an upset customer threatened a shooting at TD Ameritrade just days after the company conducted active shooter training with police. File Star-Telegram

Northeast Tarrant

This Southlake company trained for an active shooter. 3 days later, it was threatened

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

August 23, 2018 12:57 PM

SOUTHLAKE

Officers from the Southlake Department of Public Safety rushed to two TD Ameritrade facilities on Tuesday after an upset customer called the company and made a comment about shooting people, police said.

It happened just three days after active shooter training was conducted at the campus.

The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at the campus at 3000 TD Ameritrade Lane and office at 1538 E. Southlake Blvd., said police spokesman Brad Uptmore.

“The subject was a customer who was upset over the company’s procedures related to a transaction he was trying to make, and he subsequently made a general comment about shooting people,” Uptmore said Thursday.

After making sure the person making the threat wasn’t at either location, police detectives worked to locate the person, found a possible subject in Fort Worth and asked Fort Worth police to assist, he said.

Fort Worth police were able to locate the unidentified person and bring him or her to John Peter Smith Hospital for evaluation, said Sgt. Christopher Britt, Fort Worth police spokesman. Crisis intervention personnel will also interview the subject, he said.

The DPS conducted active shooter training at the campus last weekend and has more planned for Saturday, but Uptmore said “there is absolutely no connection to our training and this incident.”

In a tweet, the DPS said the response Tuesday was to a “possible threat of violence” and that the investigation is ongoing.

TD Ameritrade said the active shooter drills are meant to enhance employee security.

“As an added safety precaution, TD Ameritrade’s corporate security team worked with local law enforcement earlier this week to provide enhanced security in our Southlake locations,” corporate spokewoman Becky Niiya said in a statement.

“This was a proactive, cautionary response to ensure the safety and security of our employees.”

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

A man was shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in southeast Fort Worth in front of a residence in the 3800 block of Crenshaw Avenue. A possible suspect left in a white pickup and police were looking for him.

By

Balch Springs police officer Tyler Gross goes over body camera footage during his testimony at Roy Oliver's trial. The footage shows the moments leading up to the police shooting death of Jordan Edwards.

By

Fort Worth Firefighter Charities and CookChildren's is providing 3,300 Bleeding Control Kits to FWISD schools. School nurses took part in a training program called "Stop the Bleed" in Fort Worth, TX, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.

By

  Comments  