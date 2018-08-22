He pretended to be a cop in Grapevine, police say. Now, he’s under arrest

A man who put on a fake police uniform, pulled over a woman in Grapevine and asked her to pay him $20 to avoid a ticket has been arrested and faces a charge of impersonating a public servant, police said Wednesday.
Raimond Jett Nutz, 24, allegedly donned a baggy uniform with no belt, badge or gun, got into an unmarked white Ford Crown Victoria with flashing red and blue lights on the dashboard and pulled a woman over shortly before 2 a.m. on June 26 as she pulled out of a fast-food drive-through in the 2600 block of Texas 26, police said.
The woman, identified by police as Darian Coleman, was told she was driving five miles over the speed limit but that by paying $20, she could avoid a ticket, police said.
Coleman suspected Nutz wasn’t a real cop and drove away to call the real authorities, police said.
The Grapevine detective investigating the case tracked down surveillance video and asked around at companies that hire security officers. One business confirmed they’d hired a security guard to work June 26.
After reviewing evidence and having Coleman identify the suspect from a photo lineup, a warrant was issued for Nutz’s arrest, police said.
Grapevine police said Nutz was arrested by Crowley police on Aug. 15. According to court records, Nutz is a Crowley resident.
He has no prior criminal record in Tarrant County, according to court records.
Nutz was taken to Tarrant County Jail and later released on $2,500 bond. His initial court appearance was set for Wednesday.
A Facebook page appearing to belong to Nutz claims that he is a former army sergeant and a student at Tarrant County College.
He is not believed to be the same suspect in another police impersonation case in June, said Grapevine police spokeswoman Amanda McNew.
In that case, which happened in Grand Prairie, a fake police officer sexually assaulted a woman he had pulled over, police said.
Coleman didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment, but police commended her for trusting her instincts, getting herself out of a potentially dangerous situation and calling the authorities.
