When this land is sold, it could mean more restaurants and retail in Northeast Tarrant

Tarrant County College is selling two tracts of undeveloped land on the edge of the Northeast campus.
Commercial real estate firm JLL is handling the sale and marketing of the six acres, according to a news release. Five acres are at Texas 26 and Harwood Road in North Richland Hills and one is at Harwood and Precinct Line in Hurst.
“We’ve seen a significant uptick of traffic on this thoroughfare and expect retailers to want to capitalize on that, whether it be commuters or those stopping by for day-to-day activities,” said Austin Speni, a senior associate for JLL.
Todd Burnette, a senior manager for JLL, said developers are showing interest in the land. Nearby apartments and those that are under way are fueling the need for more commercial development, he said.
