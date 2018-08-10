Remains of North Richland Hills man missing since February found in Dallas river

The body of an 84-year-old man who went missing from North Richland Hills six months ago was found on Wednesday.

James Booth went missing in February. It was believed that he had driven into the rain-swollen Trinity River. Family members held a memorial service for him in April.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety found Booth’s vehicle in Dallas, downstream from the area where the North Richland Hills Police Department initially received reports of a white sedan in the river.

Recovery efforts began and crews removed the car from the river. Booth’s remains were found inside and positively identified by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office on Thursday, police said.

No foul play is suspected.

Booth was born in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 20, 1933. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, owned and operated a Dairy Queen in Pittsburgh and retired from U.S. Steel in 1985. He moved to Fort Worth after living in Sacramento, California.