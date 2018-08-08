2 drunk drivers crash into each other sending one into a pond, Southlake police say

Two accused drunk drivers were arrested early Wednesday after crashing into each other in Southlake.
Taylor Berlingeri apparently lost control of her truck and side-swiped a second vehicle driven by Hayley Hollenga just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of West Southlake Boulevard, the Southlake Department of Public Safety said.
Berlingeri then traveled over the center median and drove across oncoming westbound lanes of traffic. Her truck went through a flower bed, which caused her to go airborne and hit several trees, police said. The truck eventually landed in a small retention pond.
She swam away from the crash and officers found Berlingeri walking along Southlake Boulevard.
Both she and Hollenga were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.
