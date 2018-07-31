There’s been 12 fatal crashes in Grand Prairie in 2018. A Dallas teen was the latest

A 18-year-old from Dallas died at a hospital in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon from injuries he sustained in a car crash five days earlier, according to Grand Prairie police.
Erik Robles was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima on July 26 at 6:40 a.m. when he lost control, struck the center barrier and overturned several times, Grand Prairie Sgt. Eric Hansen said in a news release.
The fatal collision occurred in the westbound lanes of IH-30 near MacArthur Boulevard, Hansen said.
Robles, the only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, Hansen said.
He was taken by ambulance to Methodist Dallas Medical Center. He died from his injuries at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Hansen.
He added that this is the 12th traffic fatality in Grand Prairie in 2018.
“We average a little more than one fatal crash per month,” Hansen said. “In 2017 we had 15 fatalities in 13 fatal crashes (one was a triple fatality),” said Hansen.
- 2014 – 17 Fatalities (16 fatal crashes)
- 2015 - 11 Fatalities (11 fatal crashes)
- 2016 – 13 Fatalities (11 fatal crashes)
- 2017 – 15 Fatalities (13 fatal crashes)
- 2018 – 12 Fatalities (10 fatal crashes) YTD
No other vehicles were involved in the crash with Robles, according to Hansen.
