Northeast Tarrant

Police pulled him over for being a bad driver, but put him in jail for other offenses

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

July 25, 2018 07:12 PM

SOUTHLAKE

Officers with the Southlake Department of Public Safety pulled over a reckless driver on Tuesday who was arrested for multiple drug offenses.

The Southlake DPS released several tweets Wednesday detailing the outcome.

Someone called 911 and reported that a driver traveling eastbound on Texas 114 had nearly collided with someone trying to change a tire and was driving all over the road, according to police.

Bryan Hernandez.JPG

A Southlake officer was able to track that driver down just inside Grapevine on eastbound Texas 114 about 6:30 p.m.

The officer said he smelled marijuana, and then searched the vehicle and recovered 42 tabs of Xanax, about 22 grams of marijuana, a vape pen containing drugs, a digital scale, clear baggies, a 9mm Glock with 21 rounds of ammunition and more than $560 in cash.

Officers arrested Bryan Hernandez, 21, of Dallas, who is facing charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.



Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

  Comments  