Police pulled him over for being a bad driver, but put him in jail for other offenses

Officers with the Southlake Department of Public Safety pulled over a reckless driver on Tuesday who was arrested for multiple drug offenses.
The Southlake DPS released several tweets Wednesday detailing the outcome.
Someone called 911 and reported that a driver traveling eastbound on Texas 114 had nearly collided with someone trying to change a tire and was driving all over the road, according to police.
A Southlake officer was able to track that driver down just inside Grapevine on eastbound Texas 114 about 6:30 p.m.
The officer said he smelled marijuana, and then searched the vehicle and recovered 42 tabs of Xanax, about 22 grams of marijuana, a vape pen containing drugs, a digital scale, clear baggies, a 9mm Glock with 21 rounds of ammunition and more than $560 in cash.
Officers arrested Bryan Hernandez, 21, of Dallas, who is facing charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
