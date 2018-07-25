Traffic stop turned deadly for a motorcycle theft suspect, police say

A Saginaw man died Tuesday from injuries sustained after he crashed a stolen motorcycle on July 21 in Haltom City, according to Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County medical examiner.
William Wright, 30, was fleeing from Fort Worth police into Haltom City on the motorcycle at about 5 a.m., Fort Worth police spokesman Bradley Perez said.
Police said the motorcycle had been reported stolen.
Wright had fled an attempted traffic stop in the 2500 block of Northeast 28th St. in Fort Worth, Perez said.
He entered the intersection of Thomas Road and Lower Birdville Road in Haltom City and did not slow down, Perez said.
He struck a curb and was ejected, Perez said.
“He was recently taken off of life support,” he said. Wright was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
He died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
