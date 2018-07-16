Richland Hills names police chief

Richland Hills is getting a new police chief after longtime chief Barbara Childress was terminated in March and filed an age discrimination complaint against the city.
Interim chief Kim Sylvester, 43, was chosen from 36 candidates, city manager Eric Strong said. Her swearing-in ceremony is Tuesday at the Richland Hills Police Department.
“We went through a pretty exhaustive search, and we are very happy with what she brings to the department,” Strong said.
He added that Sylvester got an “on the job trial” as interim police chief. She has shown strong leadership and works well with the city administration, Strong said.
Her husband, Bryan Sylvester, is the chief of the Sachse Police Department.
“I am looking forward to working with our citizens, city leadership and fellow city employees to continue in keeping Richland Hills a safe and enjoyable community to live and raise a family, she said.
Sylvester said she will focus on existing community partnerships, accountability and transparency.
Sylvester began her law enforcement career as a dispatcher in Weatherford more than 20 years ago before moving to Richardson, where she began her career as a police officer.
She then moved to Allen, where she worked her way through the ranks to become a captain. She was hired in 2017 as captain of operations in Richland Hills.
Sylvester became interim police chief when Childress was fired in March.
Childress, 69, was Tarrant County’s first female police chief, a job she held for 33 years until she was terminated.
In April, she filed an age discrimination complaint against Richland Hills. A lawsuit will likely be filed after a 180-day waiting period.
Jason Smith, an attorney representing the former police chief, has told the Star-Telegram that she was terminated on grounds of insubordination and refusal to follow a lawful order.
Strong declined to comment on the complaint.
This article contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
