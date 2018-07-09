Glade Parks adding more pizza, Asian cuisine, boutiques and booze

Restaurants serving up Asian cuisine and Neapolitan pizza are opening soon in the popular Glade Parks development in Euless.

North Rock Real Estate, the Illinois-based company that is developing, managing and leasing at Glade Parks announced Monday that Imperial Hibachi, specializing in sushi, Asian fusion and hibachi dishes is opening later this month. MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company plans to open in late summer.

More stores are also opening soon including fashion boutique Runway Seven, which is opening this month, and Blue Lion Salon Suites later this summer.

Stay tuned for more activity this fall when the Aloft Hotel from Starwood and Marriott, which caters to millennials, is scheduled to open. And look for Burlington to open in September and Total Wine, the first liquor store in Euless, to open in October. Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, based in Portland, Oregon is also scheduled to open in October.

Glade Parks is a 194-acre commercial and residental development along Texas 121. It is home to entertainment, restaurants and shopping including Cinepolis, a luxury movie theater along with Belk department store, 24 Hour Fitness, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dave & Busters.