A family member found a man at the bottom of a pool at his house on Saturday and police are investigating.

Douglas Daniel, 46, was pronounced dead shortly after 5 a.m. at his residence in the 3900 block of Pebblebrook Lane, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's website.

The cause of Daniel's death has not been determined and police have reported that there is no evidence of foul play.

Mitch Mitchell:817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

