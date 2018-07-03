How many libraries can boast of a ‘bubble wall’? This one will

Get ready for big changes at the Mary Lib Saleh Public Library which will include a colorful “bubble wall,” lots of charging stations and plenty of space for books.
Euless is launching a $6.9 million makeover of the library at 201 N. Ector Drive to bring it into the 21st century, which means that everything from books to employees will have to move to temporary quarters as the building will be completely renovated with LED lighting, better acoustics, and improved heating and air conditioning, said library director Sherry Knight.
“This is a significant change which was needed because library service changed since our building was constructed 22 years ago,” Knight said.
People who come to the library still want to check out books, but they need plenty of outlets to charge their tablets, phones and laptops, and they want quiet spaces to work, she said.
“Twenty-two years ago, the Internet was not pervasive. Now, everyone uses our WiFi or has a mobile device. Our typical user has a laptop and is doing work or using their phone to look something up,” Knight said.
When the renovation work is finished, the library will have separate areas for children and teens and places with comfortable furniture where people can work or read a good book.
Bubble Wall
One of the most unique features coming to the library is a “Bubble Wall” which will be the first thing people see when they enter the building.
The Bubble Wall, a project of the Euless Library Foundation, is a glass structure with LED lights that change color, and a “completely sealed water system.”
When visitors walk inside, they will see the floating bubbles from the lobby or from the lounge area.
Knight said the bubble wall is the brainchild of former Mayor Mary Lib Saleh, and the library foundation is taking donations for the project which will cost approximately $100,000. About $50,000 has been raised so far, Knight said.
Funding for the $6.9 million library makeover is coming from Euless’ portion of the car rental tax from Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and from economic development funds.
What’s next
The library will stay open through Aug. 31. Then, Sept. 1, it will close and everything will be moved to a city building at 1100 West Park. The library will reopen Sept. 17 in its temporary location..
The work should be finished by the spring of 2020.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
