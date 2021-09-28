Pedestrian killed while trying to cross frontage road in Grand Prairie

A man died after he attempted to walk across the westbound Interstate 20 frontage road in Grand Prairie early Monday morning and was hit by a vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said the 29-year-old man was walking across the road around 3:15 a.m. when he was struck by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police have not released the name of the man and said they do not expect charges to be filed against the driver of the vehicle.

Police are still investigating.