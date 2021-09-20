Navy announces instructor pilot released from hospital after Fort Worth-area jet crash

The trainer pilot who was injured in a military plane crash Sunday in Lake Worth was released Monday from Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, according to a tweet from Naval Air Training Command.

The instructor, who was not identified, ejected from a T-45C Goshawk training jet Sunday morning along with a student, who was still in serious condition Monday and receiving treatment for his injuries at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. One of the pilots, not yet identified by the Navy, struck power lines while descending with a parachute from the aircraft and caught fire.

A parachute and gear from a Navy pilot who ejected before his military training jet crashed sits outside of Ole Donut on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Two Navy pilots who were on a training flight ejected from the plane and were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

The two ejected from the plane before it crashed into the back yard of a Lake Worth home in the area of Tejas Trail and Telephone Road, seriously damaging three homes and leaving three residents with minor injuries, sending at least one to the hospital, Lake Worth police said.

The neighborhood is near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, in an area that the military has identified as a potential accident zone, because of its proximity to where planes take off and land, police said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

A statement on the Chief of Naval Air Training Facebook page said it was a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft assigned to Training Air Wing 2 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, that crashed in Lake Worth, about two miles north of Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash and conducting cleanup efforts.