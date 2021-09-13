Local

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo tickets available now after pandemic canceled 2021 event

Tickets for the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo are now available at ticketmaster.com, by phone, or the Dickies ticket office.
Tickets for the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo at Dickies Arena are now available.

Tickets for the 25 rodeo performances from Jan. 14 to Feb. 5 are available online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 817-877-2420, or at the Dickies Arena box office.

The 2021 stock show and rodeo was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specific nights of the rodeo include “Best of the West Ranch Rodeo,” “Best of Mexico Celebracion,” “Cowboys of Color Rodeo,” and “Bulls Night Out PRCA XTreme Bull Riding.”

The first night of the rodeo tournament is Jan. 21. This is the 125th year for the Fort Worth stock show and rodeo. Dickies Arena, which opened in November 2019, first hosted the rodeo in 2020.

