Westbound I-20 closed in Forest Hill after fatal accident

All westbound lanes of I-20 at Wichita Street in Forest Hill are closed due to a fatal accident, according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Police have not yet released any information about the accident.

A spokesman from MedStar said one person was declared dead at the scene and one was treated and released at the scene.

TxDOT said drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

