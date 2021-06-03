‘Good times and hard times.’ Parker County rodeo back in full force after COVID delay.

The annual trail drive covering about 15 miles from Millsap to the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds in Weatherford kicks off the annual Frontier Days Rodeo. This year’s drive is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5. Parker County Sheriff's Posse

It just wouldn’t be summer in the Weatherford area without the annual Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Frontier Days Rodeo.

Last year it almost wasn’t, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many others, the popular event was almost canceled, though officials relented and held it a month later than usual in July.

Now, it returns to its usual place on the calendar, the second week of June. This year’s event is set for June 8-12 at the rodeo arena, 2251 Mineral Wells Highway.

“The Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Frontier Days Rodeo is a community social event that has been happening for 74 years; the best outdoor rodeo to be found anywhere,” said Bob Glenn, public relations director. “Last year we took a chance, in spite of the virus, moved our rodeo to July and enjoyed a record year, both in attendance as well as contestants.

“It is indeed an event that is looked forward to throughout our county. A tradition that has lived on through good times and hard times in Texas.”

So, if July was a record-setting success in 2020, why move back to June? Well, for one thing, it’s a bit cooler in June — and every degree counts in the sizzling North Texas heat.

In fact, for many years the rodeo was held in July, Glenn noted. But it conflicted with other major rodeos, placing a burden on contestants.

But whatever the month, one thing has remained consistent: the show must go on, and it has always found a way.

“We have had to cancel a few performances due to heavy rain, and one year due to an equine virus that hit the State of Texas. But in those years we were always able to reschedule to another night, week or month and let the performances go on,” Glenn said. “Last year COVID-19 presented a real challenge.

“This rodeo has been a social event for this county for 74 years. Young and old alike look forward to this week each and every year. And every year gets bigger and better. We expect to establish other new records this year, June 2021.”

Prelude to rodeo

The rodeo doesn’t start until June 8, but there is plenty happening beforehand on Saturday, June 5, starting with “Bringin’ in the Herd,” a trail drive. It begins at 8 a.m. at the Walden Feed Store in Millsap and cattle is herded approximately 15 miles to the rodeo arena’s south gate.

The event is open to the public, and has a $20 fee. This includes lunch at the Posse Grounds. Those wishing to attend the lunch only can do so for $10.

General rules for the trail ride include:

▪ No wagons or motorized vehicles allowed.

▪ No riding double.

▪ Each horse must have a current negative coggins test.

▪ Each rider must have a signed Posse general release form.

▪ Each rider under age 18 must have a Posse minor release.

▪ A Negative coggins test must be provided for each horse.

▪ Rider must be able to control horse for their own and others’ safety.

▪ Posse members in uniform will be in charge, riders must obey instructions and rules.

▪ Riders must be lined up with proper forms at 8 a.m..

For more information, call 817-565-3950

That evening also has highlights that include a parade at 5:30 p.m. starting at the Weatherford ISD Ninth-Grade Center on South Main Street. Then at 8:30 p.m., a street dance with entertainment from Rowdy Decker will be held on the northwest quadrant of the Weatherford square.

Also, the Parker County Stock Show will be held the week of June 5-12.

Concerts

A free concert will be held after each night’s rodeo performance. Here is this year’s schedule:

▪ Tuesday, June 8: Wynn Williams

▪ Wednesday June 9: Jacob Bryant

▪ Thursday, June 10: Chris Colsten

▪ Friday, June 11: Randal King

▪ Saturday, June 12: Josh Ward

Rodeo schedule

The rodeo will start with Chick-fil-A Bulls Night Out, featuring PRCA Extreme Bull Riding competition. Activities start each night at 7:30 p.m. with the rodeo getting underway around 8.

Other times for events include:

June 8: Timed event slack, 8 a.m.

June 9: Ladies breakaway roping slack, 8 a.m.

June 10: Steer roping slack, 7 a.m.; Exceptional Rodeo (for special needs), 5:30 p.m.

June 12: Barrel racing slack, 8 a.m.

Slack is the overflow of contestants that won’t fit in the regular nightly rodeo.