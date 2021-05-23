17-year-old drowns while swimming at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie

A 17-year-old drowned Friday while swimming at Joe Pool Lake, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Elijah Lamar Cooper, 17, of Grand Prairie.

The fire department responded to the call about 6:10 p.m. Several callers reported the teen was last seen swimming near the beach area and he did not resurface, according to a news release.

Grand Prairie Public Safety divers conducted a search, found the swimmer and took him in critical condition to Medical City Arlington hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cooper was not wearing a life vest and had been underwater for about 30 minutes before he was found, the fire department said.

The City of Grand Prairie sent its condolences to Cooper’s family. As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water.