Man led Denton agencies in chase after trying to steal car with child inside, police say

Two suspects led authorities in Denton County in a lengthy pursuit on Friday night after trying to steal a vehicle with a 6-year-old child inside of it, police said.

The chase came to an end when the driver wrecked the car in Gainesville, almost 30 miles away from where the attempted carjacking occurred in Denton, according to Allison Beckwith, a police spokesperson. The two occupants in the car were taken into custody, Beckwith said over the phone on Saturday.

She couldn’t immediately provide the identities of the suspects, or the charges.

Officers later discovered one of the suspects, a man, was wanted out of Colorado for murder, Chief Frank Dixon said in a tweet on Saturday morning.

A woman called 9-1-1 around 10:50 p.m. Friday to say two individuals entered her car, which her 6-year-old child was inside of, in the 2900 block of West University Drive, Beckwith said. She told police she confronted the pair and they drove away in their own vehicle.

Officers gathered a description of the vehicle and relayed it to other police units, as well as the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Beckwith said. The vehicle had reportedly fled northbound on I-35.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office located the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, Beckwith described, but it didn’t stop. They chased the vehicle north for several miles through Cook County, she said. The suspects eventually crashed in Gainesville.

“I do definitely want to highlight this was teamwork between the two agencies — DCSO and us,” Beckwith said.

Dixon also tweeted about a separate incident that occurred early Saturday morning, where officers arrested a man wanted out of the U.S. Marshals Service for smuggling of persons. They had stopped him for a traffic violation when he began to run away on foot, Dixon said.

The traffic stop occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Avenue A in Denton, inside of a bar district, Beckwith said. Numerous officers were already in the area, she said.

The driver was determined to have a warrant in his name from the U.S. Marshal’s Service for smuggling of persons, Beckwith said.

She couldn’t immediately provide the man’s name or describe the allegations against him.