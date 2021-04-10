Woman shoots husband in back in east Fort Worth Saturday morning, police say

A woman shot her husband in the back in east Fort Worth on Saturday morning, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No suspect was in custody on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Sandy Lane around 8 a.m., according to a police call log. A citizen had found a man on the side of a business with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

Police determined the man’s wife had shot him in the 7400 block of Van Natta Lane and then he walked to the business on Sandy Lane, located right around the corner. The two streets intersect.

Police didn’t describe a motive for the shooting.