Fire rips across two-story Fort Worth apartment building; one person taken to hospital

A 24-unit apartment building in Fort Worth was destroyed Friday night when a fire erupted in it, authorities said.

The blaze began about 7:30 p.m. in the two-story building in the 5000 block of Ridglea Lane, said Mike Drivdahl, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

A person suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to a hospital, Drivdahl said.

The fire was under control after about an hour.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.