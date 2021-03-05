Local
Fire rips across two-story Fort Worth apartment building; one person taken to hospital
A 24-unit apartment building in Fort Worth was destroyed Friday night when a fire erupted in it, authorities said.
The blaze began about 7:30 p.m. in the two-story building in the 5000 block of Ridglea Lane, said Mike Drivdahl, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.
A person suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to a hospital, Drivdahl said.
The fire was under control after about an hour.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
