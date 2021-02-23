Man jailed on possession charge dies after medical emergency, Tarrant sheriff says

A man being held at the Tarrant County jail on a possession charge died after a medical emergency on Feb. 22, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The 63-year-old man was not identified.

Lt. Jennifer Gabbert wrote in a news release that the man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital on Feb. 20 before dying two days later.

The man is the third to die in custody of the Tarrant County jail this year.

Cedric Teal died on Jan. 2 after contracting COVID-19. Six inmates have died after getting the disease while jailed since 2020.

On Feb. 2, a 77-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for underlying health conditions five months earlier died after getting COVID-19. He has not been identified.

The Texas Rangers investigate all in-custody deaths.