Two found dead from carbon monoxide in Garland apartment as they tried to stay warm

Two Garland men were found dead Friday morning in an apartment from carbon monoxide poisoning, Garland police said.

An empty gas-powered generator was located in the Garland apartment, which like the rest of Texas had been under frigid conditions for several days.

Garland police identified the men as Arnulfo Escalante Lopez, 41, and Jose A. Torres, 28. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to a welfare call about 10 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Barnes Drive in Garland.

A caller reported two men were unresponsive in an apartment.

Garland police arrived and found the bodies of the two men. Officers observed a gas-powered generator near the victims and it was in the on position with extension cords connected. The generator appeared to be empty, according to a Garland police report.

Witnesses told police they heard the generator running on Wednesday.

Detectives are working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the cause of death.

An investigation continued Friday.