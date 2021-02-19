Fort Worth and North Texas school, government, other closings continue into next week

Read Next

More than 200,000 customers in north Fort Worth can drink their water without boiling after the city Friday lifted a water warning that’s been in place since late Monday.

Fort Worth Water issued a boil advisory for the northern third of the city Monday after the Eagle Mountain Lake treatment center and several other water facilities lost power. The impacted area expanded early Tuesday morning as the city coped with frozen equipment and a loss of pressure in the northern part of the water system.