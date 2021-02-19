Local
Fort Worth and North Texas school, government, other closings continue into next week
The following is a list of school, government and other closings announced for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 and the following week. This list will be updated.
- Fort Worth ISD will take Monday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb. 23, to assess possible weather-related damage to all campuses, according to a news release. There will be no in-person or virtual classes. Students and teachers will not report to school, but many other employees will be asked to come in to join in the assessment process. Teachers will take Monday and Tuesday to work remotely to prepare for instruction in collaboration with campus staff. Following the days-long freeze last week, some schools have suffered burst pipes and water damage, the release said. Power outages have also resulted in connectivity and systems issues. District leaders want to ensure schools are operational before holding in-person or virtual instruction. All Fort Worth ISD administrators and some support staff will report for duty. Who will and won’t report is detailed in an internal memo to all employees. Supervisors will also alert their teams as to who is expected to come in on those days. The district will continue to update information regarding the remainder of the next week as it assesses its facilities.
- All Fort Worth solid waste collections have been suspended for the remainder of this week. Residential garbage and recycling collections will resume on Monday, Feb. 22 for those whose collections are scheduled for Monday. This includes pickup of extra bagged garbage. There will be separate trucks traveling through neighborhoods each day, assisting with the collection of additional garbage due to this week’s service suspension. Carts may be serviced separately from the extra bagged garbage. To assist with extra bagged garbage, the Solid Waste Division is suspending the “close the lid of your cart” policy through Feb. 27. If you have an extra bag of garbage, place it in the cart even if the lid won’t close. If you have more, you may place two additional bags of garbage beside the cart. No recycling material is allowed outside the blue cart. “To increase our focus on collecting the extra bagged garbage and the additional issues caused by processing bagged recyclable materials, we are asking residents to maximize their recycling cart space by crushing plastic bottles and aluminum cans and flattening all cardboard and small boxes,” said Robert Smouse, assistant director of Code Compliance’s Solid Waste Division. “Other options are to hold extra recycling materials for a future collection when you have space in the blue cart, or deliver the recycling material to one of the four drop-off stations.”
The University of Texas at Arlington will remain closed through Sunday, Feb. 21. The closure affects the UTA Research Institute in Fort Worth, the UTA Fort Worth Center, and all other UTA locations. All classes are canceled through Feb. 21. The UTA campus and all other UTA locations will open and resume normal operations and classes on Monday, Feb. 22. On-campus and remote work for employees will resume Monday. Beginning Saturday, Feb. 20, University Center, University Commons, Central Library, and Maverick Activities Center (MAC) are scheduled to resume normal operating hours. Please check building websites for the most updated information on operating hours and openings of these facilities.
