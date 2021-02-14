Winter storm Uri creates flight delays, cancellations at North Texas airports

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have cancelled more than 500 flights at Dallas airports. Star-Telegram file photo

More than 500 American Airlines and Southwest Airlines flights at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have been canceled due to winter weather, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting all other flights are delayed by up to three hours at the two airports.

Snow has created hazardous conditions at the two airports as winter storm Uri creates historic weather conditions across the continent.

Similar delays have been reported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.