Another inmate has died while in the custody of Tarrant County authorities

A Tarrant County inmate died this week at a local hospital while in the custody of officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate is the 13th to die while in Tarrant County custody this year.

Lt. Jennifer Gabbert, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, said in a Wednesday news release that the inmate died Monday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The inmate had been at the hospital since Nov. 24.

Gabbert said the inmate did not die from COVID-19, but she did not provide any other details on the inmate. She referred questions to the Texas Rangers, who investigate in-custody deaths in Tarrant County.

Officials with the Texas Rangers could not immediately be reached Wednesday for comment.

Last month, 60-year-old Kennie Craven died in a hospital emergency room while in the custody of Tarrant County authorities. He had been the Tarrant County Jail’s Green Bay facility.

The cause and manner Craven’s death are still to be determined, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Craven experienced an unknown medical emergency inside the jail , officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said. The Green Bay jail facility is on Urban Drive in Fort Worth.

Craven was the 12th person to die in Tarrant County Jail custody this year and the second in November.

Authorities have not released a cause in six of the deaths. Five of the deaths were due to natural causes, including two that were caused by COVID-19. One was a suicide.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.