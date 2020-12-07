39-year-old employee identified after fatal Irving car wash machinery accident

A car wash employee killed in a machinery accident Friday in Irving has been identified as Luis Enrique Acosta Madrano of Garland, according to Irving police.

Madrano, 39, died at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas shortly he was pulled out of the machinery Friday.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday at Wash Masters Car Wash, 787 W. LBJ Freeway in Irving. Police responded to a call of man trapped in a machine.

Madrano was working to get a car through the car wash when his leg was caught in a machinery, Irving police said.

When they arrived, Irving police placed a tourniquet on Madrano’s leg and began CPR.

Irving firefighters made the scene and used equipment to free Madrano. He was then taken to the Dallas hospital where he died.

“It was just a horrible accident,” said Irving Officer Robert Reeves, a police spokesman in a news conference after the incident.

No criminal charges are expected in the case, Reeves said.