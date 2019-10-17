Dems: Trump in Texas because he fears losing state in 2020 presidential election

Democratic politicians representing Dallas and Tarrant County voters set up a podium in a parking lot just a few blocks away from where thousands had already gathered to attend a rally for President Donald Trump on Thursday. They told reporters that Trump was a liar who came to con voters just one more time.

“Trump’s economy has benefited the wealthy and the well connected while leaving working families behind,” said Rep. Ramon Romero, D-Fort Worth. “Nothing has been more disastrous than the impact of his tax scam.”

According to Romero, the richest 5 percent of Texans will receive more than half of the benefit of Trump’s tax cut and small businesses such as automobile repair shops will have to foot the bill along with Texans who are working for wages.

And while corporations such as Walmart and Caterpillar may save billions of dollars as a result of the new tax law passed during the Trump administration, those corporations will not pass on their savings to their workers or to the people who buy their products, Romero said.

Trump’s ongoing war of words with Mexican government officials is also hurting Texas small businesses and Texas voters, Romero said. Trump tariffs threaten to increase the costs of $1.4 billion in goods that cross the U.S.-Mexico border daily, which in turn jeopardizes millions of jobs in the U.S. and Mexico. Romero said.

In Texas, Trump is what we call, “All hat, no cattle,” Romero said.

But Plano resident Sandy Tabacinic said that Trump’s economic policies are what attracted her to him and that Obama was too involved in the personal lives of Americans. Tabacinic got to the American Airlines Center about two hours before the doors opened Thursday afternoon for the 7 p.m. rally.

“I think Obama was really bad for the economy,” she said.

When asked about the thousands of people lined up to get in to see Trump, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he did not think most of those people were from the Dallas area. Jenkins said Texas has become a battleground state in the upcoming election, one that Trump is horrified of losing.

Jenkins pointed to recent polling figures which showed that nearly half of Texas voters will not vote for Trump in 2020.

“Trump has failed Texans time and time again,” Jenkins said. “On every issue, the border wall, the economy and health care, Trump has broken his promises and aligned himself directly in the opposite direction of the interests of Texans. That’s why Donald Trump is here tonight — to try to fool the people of Texas and run away from his record.”

Samuel Crabtree, a 16-year-old Trump supporter from Greenville, said the president probably isn’t the man he would have chosen, but that he is the best man for the job right now.

“The only thing I don’t like is how rude he is to people,” said Crabtree, who expects to vote in 2022. “But everything else he does is all right.”