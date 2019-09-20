Man with gun at Irving middle school was law enforcement officer, police say

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

The man with a gun who was spotted in the Austin Middle School parking lot Thursday morning, causing the school to go into a lockdown, was actually a law enforcement officer, Irving police said on Friday.

A parent had called police around 7 a.m. Thursday to report seeing a man in a camo vest step out of a maroon F-150 in the school parking lot with a long rifle. However, police said, this was a law enforcement officer who was part of a task force serving a warrant on a nearby street.

The members of the task force staged their vehicles in the middle school parking lot, police said.

“We want to inform everyone that there was never a threat to Austin Middle School,” police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves said in a press release.

The school went into lockdown Thursday after the district received the parent’s report, and students were escorted to Pierce Early Childhood Center, police said. Parents could pick their children up from the school.

Police swept the school multiple times and found no suspects or weapons. It was deemed safe, police said, and the school reopened 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police were going to try to review security videos, Reeves said.

He said in the release Friday police appreciate the parent who called them and want to remind people “if you see something, say something.”